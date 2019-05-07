<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal government, on Tuesday, took delivery of the result of the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), into Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), otherwise known as Unity Schools.

The government, in addition to that, released the criteria for admission of candidates that passed the examination.

It said that 60 percent of the admissions would be on national merit, 30 percent on equal of states, and other factors would constitute 10 percent of admissions.

It added that candidates who applied for schools outside of their states of origin would be given preferential treatment and consideration in admission opportunities.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who received the result from the acting NECO Registrar, Abubakar Gana, in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination and the performance of the students.

He commended NECO registrar and his team for, not only successfully delivering on its assignment, but also doing it expeditiously.

He announced that admission exercise for successful candidates will commence on May 14, with the list of first batch of admissions made public by first week in June.

He added that supplementary admissions would take place between July 13 and 20, while the gates of 104 Unity Schools would be opened for resumption by second week September.

He insisted that Unity Schools remain the best destination for quality secondary education, encouraging parents to give their children the best of education that Unity Schools offer.

He disclosed that government was doing more to ensure the rehabilitation and landscaping of the schools, provision of qualified teachers, librarians, laboratories and other things that would enhance teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, the NECO registrar, in his remarks, disclosed that 75, 832 candidates registered for the examination. 73, 347 sat for the examination while six candidates scored 191 points which was the highest.

He said the examination was written in 588 centers across Nigeria. Lagos State had highest number of candidates while Zamfara State had the lowest.