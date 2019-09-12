<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has reiterated its willingness to continue to collaborate with the California National Guard in the provision of internal security for Nigerians.

A statement by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, said the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from the California National Guard.

He said the delegation was led by the California National Guard Adjutant General, Maj-Gen. David Baldwin.

The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah.

According to Aregbesola, the main focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration is the provision of security for Nigerians, revitalising the economy and entrenching transparency in the affairs of government through fighting corruption.

The minister said that the Federal Government would accept the offer of assistance to boost the capacity of the agencies under the ministry in the areas of tactical security training as well as national disaster management.

He emphasised that transnational crimes could best be dealt with if countries realised that crime had become complex to handle and require joint efforts.

The minister, therefore, appealed to the US Government to support Nigeria in its determination to rid the country of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, rape and other transnational crimes.

He said these would be through capacity building of personnel of the services under the ministry in the area of intelligence gathering and provision of modern equipment to fight and combat any form of crime and criminality.

Earlier, Baldwin expressed the willingness of the US to continue to support Nigeria by providing relevant professional expertise to the services to help the country check insecurity, social vices and natural disasters.

He said the US would continue to collaborate with Nigeria in its fight against crimes to ensure internal security in line with the policy thrust of the President Buhari-led Administration.