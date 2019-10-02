<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government is concluding plans to reintroduce toll plazas on roads in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

He briefed State House correspondents alongside Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at the end of Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Stressing that there is no law against toll plazas in the country, he said that the Federal Government is working on modalities for reintroducing cashless toll plazas.

Other logistics being worked out before the reintroduction, he said, acquiring more lands that will provide up to 10 lanes plazas.

He also disclosed that the FEC meeting on Wednesday approved additional N15.765 billion for two roads in the country.

The two roads are Suleja-Minna-Lambata road and Ibadan-Lagere-Ilesa bypass.

He said the two roads contracts approved on Wednesday were upward review from initially approved rates.

On the 101km Suleja-Minna-Lambata road, he said FEC on Wednesday approved additional N12.6 billion.

N3.165 billion, he said, was additional approved for the Ibadan-Lagere-Ilesa bypass.