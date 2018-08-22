The federal government says it has recovered N13.8 billion from tax evaders through whistleblowing tips.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at his hometown, Oro in Kwara state, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, said the federal government also recovered N7.8 billion, $378 million and 27,800 pounds from public officials.

“The fight against corruption has been unrelenting, without fear or favour. The administration has driven corruption under the table. Nigerians no longer celebrate the corrupt. Looters no longer sleep at night, as the long arm of the law closes in on them,” he said.

“This administration has embarked on institutional reforms to curb corruption. The diligent implementation of the treasury single account (TSA) has plugged the loopholes being exploited to steal public funds.”

The federal government, through the ministry of finance, launched the whistleblowing programme in 2016 to encourage people to disclose information about fraud, bribery and looted government funds.

Whistleblowers receive between 2.5% – 5% of the recovered funds.