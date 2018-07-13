The federal government has reconstituted the Tax Appeal Tribunals in the six geo-political zones as well as Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The reconstitution of the Tribunals was in accordance with Section 2(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Establishment Act.

A statement issued by Oluyinka Akintunde, the media aide to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said the minister who announced the reconstitution of the tribunals, said they would adjudicate over disputes arising from the operation of the Federal Tax Laws and Regulations in the country.

The minister said, “The reconstitution of the tax appeal tribunals is an essential part of building tax payers trust and confidence in the fairness of the system.

“The federal ministry of finance has undertaken a rigorous process to select competent persons on the basis of merit who will be expected to discharge their duties professionally.”

She added that the ministry sought nominations from a number of professional bodies and stakeholders, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The tax appeal commissioners, according to the minister, are expected to hold office for a term of three (3) years from the date of appointment.

Each tribunal is made up of a Chairman and four Commissioners knowledgeable in the laws, regulations, norms and practices of taxation in Nigeria.