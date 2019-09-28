<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A retired Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Aliyu Bisala, and 81 other civil servants were recognised for their outstanding performance by the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, at a dinner and award ceremony held to mark the end of the 2019 civil service week at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Friday.

In a speech read by the Ag HSCF at the ceremony, she said the recipients had demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment, dedication, competence and efficiency in the course of their duties, adding that the recipients were grouped into three categories.

They are Presidential Distinguished Public Career Award, which is to honour retired permanent secretaries; Presidential Merit Award, which is to recognise directorate cadre officers; and Head of Service Commendation Letter for intermediate cadre officers.

Apart from Bisala, 31 other civil servants were rewarded in the Presidential Merit Award category, while 47 were awarded medals in the Head of Service Commendation category. Three other civil servants were also rewarded for winning an essay competition.

Yemi-Esan explained that the recognition was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s vision and policy of recognising hard work and integrity as well as improving service welfare.

She said, “It is expected that this will spur other officers to exhibit similar virtues of the recipients and be more dedicated. Therefore, I wish to extend the appreciation of the entire civil service to Mr. President for being so gracious in hosting this event.”