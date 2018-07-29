In an effort to curtail the abuse of codeine containing cough syrup, the federal government has recalled about 2.4 million codeine from circulation.

The move demonstrates the federal government’s determination to stem the abuse of codeine containing cough syrup and other substances across the country.

The recall, which was effected by the Federal Ministry of Health, followed a recent audit trail of the substance carried out by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, while receiving the final report of the stakeholders committee set up by the ministry to address the worrisome menace, said: “The audit trail and subsequent recall of the substance was part of the recommendations submitted by the 22-man committee drafted from a broad spectrum of the health sector to collaborate with relevant agencies.”

He added that the recall was also “part of pharmacovigilance and renewed effort to actively monitor drug distribution channels and sanitise the system”.

The minister recalled that the committee was an offshoot of the press release issued by the ministry on the temporary ban of codeine production and distribution and further directive to NAFDAC to set up a committee of stakeholders to chart the way forward.

The committee has as members the following: Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Christianah M. Adeyeye (Chairman); Chairman, NDLEA, Muhammad Mustapha Abdullah; Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

Others include: Elijah Mohamed; Director, Food and Drugs Services (FMOH), Mr. Moshood Lawal; President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ahmed Yakasai; as the Executive Secretary, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Dr. Okey Akpa, amongst others.

The report involved 87 per cent of the manufacturers (20 out of the 23) of the companies.

All the recalled 2,405,724 products have been warehoused in the respective companies accredited by the Federal Ministry of Health.