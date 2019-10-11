<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Federal Government has rated Jigawa State as number one in the provision of basic water supply to the citizens in the North West region of the country.

Engr. Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, made the remark in Dutse, Jigawa State, when he paid an advocacy visit to Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar to brief him on the approval granted by Federal Executive Council (FEC) to kick off the campaign on “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” and to campaign for the country to stop open defecation.

Suleiman said Jigawa State is number one in the provision of access to basic water supply in the North West and second State in Nigeria where four Local Government Areas have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

A statement by Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, explained that the state is among the few states that have signed unto the Partnership for Expanded Water, and Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) protocols which he initiated in 2016.

The minister said, “Households with access to basic water supply in Jigawa State is 86.6 per cent, “sanitation marketing activities in the state have led to the construction of 2,400 units of improved toilets within the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHAWN) Local Government Areas being implemented through the support and collaboration of UNICEF.

Adamu, however, pointed out that the process of Open Defecation Free (ODF) can be scaled up to other Local Government Areas by the state government to achieve a state-wide ODF Status in the near future.

Responding, the Governor Badaru promised that his state would work assiduously to add additional local government areas in ODF and supersede Cross River State before the National Launch of the campaign by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 9, 2019.