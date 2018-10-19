



The Federal Government has agreed to publish the constitution of the Public Service Negotiating Council, which has been in draft form since 2008.

Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary Service Welfare Office (SWO), Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), disclosed this at the end of the three days Separate Meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Council I,II and III.

The meeting was titled: “Sustaining Industrial Harmony in the Public Sector: An imperative for Achieving Federal Government Change Agenda for National Development.”

Walson-Jack, who was also the chairperson of the meeting, said that the publication of the constitution would enable the council perform optimally at their level without interference.

She added that the three days meeting had been successful as issues pending from the 2017 were discussed.

She added that the meeting had also strengthened the industrial relationship between the government and Labour unions as both parties now listen to each other.

“What we are trying to do is to bridge the communication gap between the government and the labour and we have succeeded through our quarterly meetings with labour.

“The issue of publication of the council’s constitution has lingered for so many years and we have resolved to publish the constitution.

”The constitution would be launched in November 2018 at Bayelsa at the next Joint National Council meeting,” she said.

She added that her office would ensure that all resolutions were implemented, while thanking the participants for their inputs and renewed vigour to interact and engage labour at their various states.

Walson-Jack explained that implementation of the recommendations would go a long way to bring progress to the public service.

Mr John Ushie, National President, National Union of Printing Publishing and Paper Products Workers’ (NUPPPPROW), commended the Federal Government for agreeing to publish the constitution.

According to him, the constitution had been in draft copy since 2008 and we have been deliberating on the issue at every council meeting.

He said publishing and launching the constitution was critical to welfare improvement as they couldn’t operate without it, adding that the constitution is a document that guides and informs their decision or action.

He also thanked the permanent secretary for her efforts in enhancing the welfare of public servants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Council I was made up of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

Council II was made up of Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial Secretariat, Data Processing and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW) and Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU).

While Council III is made up of the following unions:

National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN)

Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUNN)

Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE)

National Union of Printing Publishing and Paper Products Workers’ (NUPPPPROW).