The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 2,932 senior civil servants in the federal civil service under the 2018 directorate level promotion exercise.

Those that were promoted sat for the examination more than one year ago but the commission released the circular on Tuesday.

The circular by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) with reference no: FC.6243/GOV/2018/VOL.ll/341 dated August 5, 2019, was titled “Promotion of Officers on SGL. 14 to 15, SGL. 15 to 16 and SGL.16 to 17 in the Federal Civil Service with effect from 01/01/2018.”

The circular was signed by the commission’s Chairman, Dr. Bello Ingawa, who resumed duty in December 2018, six months after the examinations were conducted.

The promotion examination was conducted in July 2018 for both professional and administrative cadres in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for them to be promoted to the next levels.

According to details of the promotion posted on the website of the commission, most of those promoted were officers in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF).

Out of the 327 in the office, 76 were moved to Salary Grade Level (SGL) 17 from SGL 16. Seventy were administrative officers, three librarians; two programme analysts and one statistician.

Also, 135 from the office were promoted from SGL 15 to SGL 16, out of which 121 are administrative officers, seven librarians, four statisticians and one computer engineer.

Of the 116 workers promoted to SGL 15 from SGL 14; 106 were administrative officers, five programme analysts, four librarians and one computer engineer.

Other MDAs where the senior officers were promoted included Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Federal Ministry of Justice, Office of the Accountant-General of the federation, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, and Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The others were Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Defence, Bureau of Public Procurement, Federal Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Power), Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Works). Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Interior (Police Education).