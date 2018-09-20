The Federal Government has assured the organised Labour that the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage would conclude its negotiation before the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum.

Ms Amal Pepple, Chairman, Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the organised labour had on September 12 issued a 14-day ultimatum that would expire on September 25 to the Federal Government for the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage to reconvene and complete its assignment.

Also, labour said it would commence nationwide strike immediately after the expiration of its 14 days ultimatum if their demand was not met.

According to Pepple, “We do not want a strike and I am sure that even the Federal Government does not want a strike, and also Nigerians.

“So, we pray that everything will be resolved before then so labour does not have to embark on any strike,” she said.

The Chairman also noted that the committee has worked hard and have finished its assignment.

She, however, noted that organised labour, organised private sectors and individuals from others sectors have submitted their figures but the state governors were yet to submit theirs.

“We have some figures from organised labour, organised private sectors and individuals from others sectors.

“But, we still need approval from the Federal Government and some figures from the state governments.

“We do not want to fix a date for the reconvening of the meeting on our own without everyone’s opinion.

“We believe it is better to have all the figures and the government position for the sake of peace.

“So, that we can comfortably say that we have taken everyone’s position into consideration before the recommendation,” Pepple added.