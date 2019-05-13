<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has pledged to support any individual or group working towards improving community healthcare system in Nigeria, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, has said.

Adewole made the pledge during the official flag-off of free medical outreach organised by the Sarkin Shanun Jere Family in Jere Town, Kaduna State.

Speaking during the two-day programme, the minister said that the Federal Ministry of Health remained very supportive to such institutions that commit their resources and man power for the benefit of its community.

He said, “What we are doing here today is very important because health is the most important commodity that we need to have. Whatever you want to do, you can only do it if you are healthy.

“Sarkin Shanaun Jere, you are giving health to our people so that they can be productive in all the socio-economic activities in the country, everything depends on good health; health is the most important need of every human being,” the minister said.

“The Federal Ministry of Health would partner with you, not only on this one but also for the subsequent medical outreaches you are going to undertake in the nearest future,” Adewole pledged.

The minister commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, for giving health priority in his administration.