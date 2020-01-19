<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government at the weekend pledged support for Abia State Government in the area of infrastructural development.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Olusola Adesola, gave the assurance while addressing Journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, during the two-day inspection of various ongoing projects being implemented by the Ministry in across all the oil-producing states.

Some of the projects inspected are; Ntigha-Umuopara Road, Psychiatric Hospital at Osisioma and Skills Acquisition Centre, Apumiri-Ubakala; Skills Acquisition Centre, Owazza, Housing Estate, Umudobia and Obehie–Azumiri Road in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

While expressing satisfaction over the level of work done by various contractors, Mr Adesola reiterated the Ministry readiness towards support Abia State Government and other oil-producing states in line with its statutory responsibility.





“The State in that capacity receives special attention from the Federal Government in order to address some of the developmental challenges,” he said.

Mr Adesola, who acknowledged the need for improvement in some areas, assured the contractors whose projects were still ongoing of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration resolve towards timely completion of all the outstanding projects.

He also applauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration for its developmental strides across the state, just as he enjoined him to do more for the people.

“What I saw in the State convinces me that the government is working. I saw roads in many places. Virtually, all the places we went, the people were working. This is the best period to work.

“It is quite encouraging. It is our hope that we will continue to partner in many more areas in order to bring the dividends of democracy to the citizens,” he assured.