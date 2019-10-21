<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Monday in Abuja said that the Federal Government would initiate the necessary legal framework needed to grow the automotive sector.

Malami pledged the unveiling of a competition on automotive design initiated by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The automotive design challenge is aimed at discovering talents that would promote automotive design in Nigeria.

The annual event would present relevant automotive challenges of the country and allow innovative Nigerians to express their talents in applicable design solutions. The 2019 edition of the challenge focuses on the design of applicable mini taxi and cost-effective mini tractor in Nigeria.

According to Malami, the Federal Government is committed to putting in place the necessary legal framework and right policies to ensure the growth of the automotive sector.

“This will provide an enabling environment for investments in the automobile sector which will earn foreign exchange for the country and create jobs for the youths,’’ the minister said.

He further described the automotive design challenge as a commendable effort in promoting innovations and solutions applicable to the nation’s challenges in mechanical, agricultural and transportation sectors.

“Federal Government will support your efforts through the provision of the necessary legal framework and desired support aimed at boosting public transportation, agricultural development, and food production.

“The competition would translate to greater savings of foreign exchange earnings with which Nigeria spends about eight billion dollars annually importing automobiles,’’ he added.

Malami urged Nigerian youths to explore the opportunity provided by the competition to showcase their creativity and their desired concepts relating to automobile designs.

“The desired legal framework and policies will be provided to your ideas,’’ he said.