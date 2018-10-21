Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has said that a database of qualified unemployed teachers was being gathered nationwide to ensure such people are employed into the teaching profession.

Adamu disclosed this while monitoring the 2018 Batch B Teacher Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) in Abuja on Saturday.

No fewer than 17,000 would-be-teachers are expected to sit for the Computer Based Teachers PQE nationwide scheduled to hold between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Adamu, represented by Mr Sonny Echono, the Permanent Secretary, reiterated that by December 2019 any teacher not qualified, registered and licensed with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) would be flushed out of the classrooms.

“We have decided at the level of policy, henceforth, after December 2019 anybody that is not a qualified, registered and licensed teacher would not be accepted in the classroom.

”Let your colleagues know there will be no extension by 2019 because we are compiling a database of qualified teachers, who are not employed.

“It makes no sense for us as a country to have people who are qualified and out of job and we have unqualified people in those jobs.

“We want to make sure that anybody who has this certification has a job, so we are going to ensure that is done first.

“Others who would be driven away from the classrooms would create space for those who have this certification and they will be employed,” he said.

He added that those who would not meet the deadline would have to leave but would have the opportunity to return after taking the PQE, which he said is a continuous exercise.

The Minister said the Federal Government was committed to upgrading the status of teachers to attract the best brains into the profession.

According to him, through this certification process teaching profession would not be seen as political patronage again, especially in the states.

“We have a programme where non-teachers are being recruited for two three years to teach in schools, we are looking at the possibility of abrogating that from next year.”

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the Registrar, TRCN, said that over 17,000 candidates are sitting for the examination across the country.