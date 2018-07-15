The Federal Government has said that every part of the country will benefit from projects to sustain its fairness and equality policy.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Saturday at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndifu-Alike, Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi, while inaugurating ecological projects in the institution.

Buhari, represented by Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister for State for Budget and Planning, noted that the projects were executed by the Ecological Fund Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The president said the inauguration was a confirmation that no part of the country would suffer neglect owing to geographical location or political considerations.

“To further consolidate on this effort, the government would continue executing projects across the country to demonstrate the sincerity of this administration to enthrone justice, equity, and fairness to all and sundry.

“This administration will continue with all genuine government policies, agreement and contracts at both local and international levels entered into by the previous administration.

“We aim to lay a solid foundation for a virile and prosperous nation on the path of a sustainable economic development.

“Projects such as this would provide windows of opportunities for improved learning at this critical period of our nation building and economic recovery,” he said.

The president said the project was aimed at solving the institution’s ecological problem.

“The project is one of the 18 ecological intervention projects approved by this government for the last quarter of the 2017 and approved in April 2017.

“It is aimed at checking flood and erosion menace at the university as this age-long problem had affected effective learning in the institution,” he said.

He said there were on-going efforts to review all federal government abandoned projects across the country.

“There would be stringent measures to ensure that such projects are brought to fruition as we congratulate the contractor and consultant for a speedy and durable job,” he said.

He urged the university community to cherish the project, avoid indiscriminate disposal of refuse inside the drain and ensure maintenance of the projects to serve the intended needs.

Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, Vice Chancellor of the university, thanked the President for the intervention and described the occasion as a milestone in the university’s history.

“These roads are the first set of asphalt roads to be constructed and commissioned in the university since its inception in 2012 and we are happy that the ecological office acceded to our request.”

He appealed to government to ensure that contractors awarded jobs in the institution completed them on time.

The projects included six kilometres of roads, culverts, walkways and some erosion slow protection works.