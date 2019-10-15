<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, said that the Federal Government does not play politics with the security and welfare of Nigerians.

He made the declaration in Katsina State during his opening remarks at the special town hall meeting on security organized by his ministry on the efforts of the Federal Government and that of the North-West governments to tackle banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the region.

Governors of Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States, the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magaji (rtd) and his counterpart in Interior, Rauf Aregbesola were among the personalities who graced the occasion and gave accounts of their efforts to tackle crimes in the country.

Mohammed said, “As you are all aware, one of the cardinal programmes of the Buhari administration is to tackle insecurity across the country. Whether it is Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling or armed robbery, the administration has faced the challenges posed by insecurity with grit and determination.

“The Federal Government is unrelenting in tackling these challenges because without peace and security, there can be no development.

“Here in the North-West, the security challenges; banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping, have been unique and daunting. The deadly attacks that claimed lives and destroyed property were daily making headline news all over the country. At a stage, the situation

became so bad in some of the states in the North-West that many felt they were intractable.

“But thanks to the unrelenting efforts of the Federal government as well as the determination and innovative efforts of the governments of the affected states, there has been a remarkable improvement, and peace and security are gradually returning to the worst-hit states.”