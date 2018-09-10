In fresh effort to reduce the huge housing deficit in the country, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has begun construction of 1650 housing units, for low-income earners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The project, which comprises 550 homes in Zuba, Kwali and Lugbe axis of the city, is expected to gulp about N27 billion. The buildings range from one-bedroom flats to five bedroom luxury apartments.

FHA Managing Director, Prof. Mohammed Al-Amin, said the project located in “Zuba is almost completed while the one in Kwali is ongoing and Lugbe phase II will begin next week.”

He stressed that there are also ongoing projects in Apo, Guzape area of the FCT for the high-income earners, which is 90 per cent completed. FHA also plans to begin another scheme in Maitama area in three-month time, which will comprise of villas, duplex and luxury houses.

Mohammed said the initiative, which is to make houses affordable to the low-income earners is under the social housing scheme, and the present administration is committed to making that a reality.

He said locating houses far away from the main city does not go well with the government, hence the initiative of FHA building houses in the fringes of the city.

On how affordable the buildings would be to low-income earners, he said: “The demand for the houses is high. None will be above five million and there are from one to five bedrooms. The good thing is if you are going through the government mortgage system you don’t have to do what is called equity. You don’t have to pay 30 per cent of the money before a house is giving to you.”

Commenting on the issue of cartels who defraud potential land or house buyers, the FHA boss advised buyers not to negotiate with anyone who is not a staff of the FHA. He added that the digitization initiative engaged FHA will eliminate double allocations, forgery of documents and ensure quick services.

“The cartels lie to potential buyers that they have land to give them. We keep telling Nigerians not to negotiate with anyone who is not an FHA staff. Even if the person is from FHA, you should ask him if he is from estate department. Only people in estate department and to some extent marketing department are allowed to interact with the public’’