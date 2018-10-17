



The Federal Government has selected Kano State for the implementation of its pilot programme on massive wheat production under the cluster farming system.

The state Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Faruk Rabi’u, disclosed this in an interview in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that four local government areas namely: Ajingi, Bunkure, Kura and Garunmalam, had already been selected in the state for the cultivation of 15,000 hectares of wheat during this year’s irrigation season.

According to him, the programme which will begin in the first week of November will be implemented under the supervision of AFAN and Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRStAL).

He added that “the programme will be implemented under cluster farming system and fully mechanised as no fewer than 250 tractors will be used for the cultivation of the 15, 000 hectares.”

Rabi’u disclosed that Golden Fertilizer Company had made available 300 trucks of fertilizer for the programme, in addition to provision of improved variety of wheat seeds needed for the production.

He explained that farmers were expected to participate in the programme by registering their farms to the association as they would not be given money or inputs like in the Anchor Borrower programme.

“This is a new programme: whatever is spent on the cultivation of the commodity farmers will pay after the harvest with the produce,” he said.

The state AFAN boss said 130 youths selected from the four participating local government areas would be trained on how to plant the commodity, as well as on application of fertilizer and other inputs.

He said about 100,000 tonnes of wheat was expected at the end of the planting season, adding that “we have no fewer than 16 combine harvesters and a flour processing mill which will be used to process the commodity after harvest.”

He, therefore, called on farmers in the selected local government areas to make the best use of the opportunity provided by government to boost wheat production in the state.