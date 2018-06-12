Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, says the Federal Government has passed the Revised National Building Code into law.

Fashola made the disclosure while inaugurating the newly reconstituted Architect Registration Council of Nigeria in Abuja.

Fashola said the Federal Government took the step to help the Built Industry, adding that it was done after extensive consultation with all the 36 states and commissioners representing the built industry there.

Fashola reiterated some of the mandates of the newly inaugurated council, saying that the duty of the council is to ensure that buildings are designed, constructed and utilised in such a way that public health and safety are not compromised.

“Of course, you are also mindful that Nigeria has signed the Paris Climate Change agreement which obliges us to help in the global conservation efforts, not only of water, but also of Energy and Nature’s resources.

“These are matters we have provided for in the National Building Code, and we will hope also to receive your input,” Fashola said.

Fashola further said useful lessons have been learnt from the engulfed Grenfell Towers in the United Kingdom, consequently leading to a halt in the concluding parts of the codes to enable incorporations of the findings.

He added that the experience and rich knowledge of the council will continue to be tapped from in order to improve the rich environment for Nigerians.