Federal Government has accepted to partner with United States based Gallauden university to train people with disability particularly people with hearing impairment.

The deal was sealed in Abuja, on Friday, when a delegation from the university led by Gregoire Yaubara, visited the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

He told the Minister that the visit was to secure the approval and support of Ministry to provide high quality special education and empowerment for large number of Nigerians with hearing challenges.

He said the institution was specifically design a special package for female students to improve their usefulness to themselves and the society.

The Minister, in her remarks, commended the institution for their great contributions to the global community of disabled persons especially people with hearing challenges.

She promised to offer support that would facilitate the establishment of special school that would provide empowerment opportunities for people with disability especially females.

She added: “President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the disability Act and has also cautioned against discrimination against persons with disability.”