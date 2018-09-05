The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has reiterated Federal Government’s readiness to partner with any institutions to checkmate the prevalent drug abuse that is ruining the lives of young Nigerians.

According to a statement by his media office, Mustapha stated this when the Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council Sub-Committee on Drug Abuse paid him a courtesy call in his office.

This visit was to intimate him on the concern of the Royal Fathers from the Northern extraction over the drug abuse especially in the region and by extension in Nigeria.

The SGF commended the royal fathers for observing the happenings in their respective environments and coming up with the idea of forming a committee to curb this menace.

He charged them to engage in advocacy campaign as a mechanism that makes the youth and the adult to see the danger inherent in taking hard drugs.

This approach, he said, will serve as a proactive measure and warning to the people who might have the mind of indulging in this destructive activity.

He further stated that there must be a synergy between the government and the traditional institutions, in order to achieve the desired result.

Earlier, the Chairman, Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council on Drug Abuse, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, CON, the Gbong Gwom Jos, briefed the SGF on what informed the setting up of the committee.

According to him, the issue of drug abuse in the North has become a social problem with many taking to criminal activities. They deemed it fit to partner with the Federal Government since this menace can only be fought in collaboration with government.

While promising the government on how to address the problem and come out with useful solutions on these challenges, the Chairman stressed that the issue of drug abuse has become so prevalent that the future of the youth and adult alike is at risk. He called on government to help the committee by looking critically at the possible solutions that will be recommended by the committee.

Others members of the committee are His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Muhammad Attahiru Ahmad, CON, the Emire of Anka, His Royal Highmess, Alh. (Dr.) Najib Hussaini Adam, CON, the Emire of Kazaure, His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Muhammad Zaiyyanu Abdullahi, CON, fnms, the Emire of Yawuri, His Royal Highness, Achiaku Nyiyongo, Paramount Ruler, Vandeikya, His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Kabiru Musa Ibrahim, FWACS, the Emire of Azara and His Royal Highness, Muhammad Ibn Shehu, CON, Masta II, the Shehu of Dikwa.