President Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government will partner with organisations like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to ensure rapid development of the country.

He said this yesterday when he received executive members of ICAN, led by its president, Rasaq Jaiyeola, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said that his administration would continue to review obsolete laws that hinder growth in many sectors and instead, promote efficiency, in the management of the nation’s economy.

“In the past three years, this administration has worked hard to enhance the transparency and efficiency of public sector financing through the Treasury Single Account.

“We have also introduced policies that are improving the business environment. And we have implemented projects that assisted young entrepreneurs. We will also continue to review obsolete laws hindering growth in many sectors.’’

According to him, all hands must be on deck to ensure Nigerians work towards an inclusive, diversified and sustainable future.

The president, who congratulated ICAN for the recently concluded 48th Annual Accountants’ Conference appropriately themed, ‘Securing our Shared Future: A Collective Responsibility,’ noted that the communique of the conference talked about environmental issues facing the nation.

While stating that the nation continues to witness unpredictable rain patterns resulting in significant floods across the riverine communities, the president lamented that these floods have destroyed hundreds of homes and farmlands.

The ICAN president, Jaiyeola, noted with delight that the Buhari administration had made giant strides in fighting corruption and improving the economy.

Jaiyeola said ICAN had introduced some measures that would help strengthen and sustain the fight against corruption.

“We have introduced a number of measures in our Institute as regards fighting corruption in this country.

“We have recently introduced ICAN accountability index which is a way of assessing public finance management practices in Nigeria. At the end of the day this will introduce measures that will improve performance of the government and the economy as well as block loop holes as regards fighting corruption,’’ he added.