The Federal Government has directed the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to fast-track the decongestion of prisons and set up a stakeholders committee to that effect.

The call comes after the AGF had in October 2017, inaugurated an 18-man committee, chaired by the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, to fast-track prisons decongestion in Nigeria.

The state of the prison across the country has been described as pathetic and a complete abuse of the fundamental human rights of the inmates.

The committee says it has set free 1,310 inmates that have committed minor offences with an option of fine.

There have been several calls for the decongestion of the prisons in the country, following the jailbreaks that the nation has experienced in recent times.