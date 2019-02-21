



As part of efforts to ensure that aliens do not partake in the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly polls slated for Saturday, February 23, the federal government has again , ordered the shutdown of all land borders from noon on Friday to noon on Sunday.

This order was contained in a statement by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Lt. General, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Rtd.

The minister directed that all borders be effectively closed from 12.noon Friday February 22, to 12.00 noon of Sunday February 24, 2019 .

The statement reads in part, “further to the rescheduled Presidential Election taking place on the February 23, 2019, the Honourable Minister of Interior has again, directed the closure of all Nigeria Land Borders with effect from 12.00 noon of Friday to 12.00 noon of Sunday February, 2019.

It specified that the move is to restrict movements across the borders during the election days, urging the public to take note and ensure compliance.