The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof Ahmed Ahidjo as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno.

The appointment was announced on Thursday in Abuja in a statement by Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director of Media and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Health,.

While congratulating Ahidjo on his new appointment, the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office.

Adewole also reminded him of the yearnings of the people for effective and responsive healthcare services.

He advised the new CMD to justify the confidence reposed on him by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister urged him to work with all stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector and in support of Mr President’s Change Agenda.

Ahidjo’s appointment is for four years effective from Sept. 3, 2018.