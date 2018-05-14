Habibu Almu, the Nigerian diplomat who was recently assassinated in Khartoum, Sudan, was murdered by a Sudanese of Nigerian origin, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

Tope Elia-Fatile, spokesman of the ministry, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He said the suspect murdered Almu at his official quarters on Thursday.

“Consequently, after several arrests and investigations by the host authorities, it was established that the deceased was stabbed to death by one Miss Inas Khalid Maikano,” the statement read.

“The suspect who is a student of Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum is a Sudanese of Nigerian origin.

“It was discovered during investigations, authorities discovered that the suspect had stolen some of the deceased personal belongings including cash.”

The spokesman quoted the suspect as confessing to committing the crime and is being held in police custody.

He added: “Our mission in Khartoum will continue to monitor and follow up the case to ensure that justice is done on this matter. In the meantime, the process of conveying the remains of the late Almu to Nigeria for proper burial is being finalised.”