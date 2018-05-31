The Federal Government has dispatched its team of experts to 135 Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIs) across Nigeria to ascertain their level of compliance with set standard for operations.

The officials are expected to carry out the exercise after a thorough briefing by the department of IEIs and coordinator of the monitoring exercise in the federal ministry of education, Daniel Ayegba.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Priscilla Ihuoma, in a statement, said the essence of periodic monitoring of IEIs is to collate and process reports that could forms the basis for policy formulation for the operations of IEIs.

She was hopeful that the exercise would facilitate continuous improvement in the service delivery of the institutions for the production of quality graduates in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and also ensure that appropriate actions are taken to remedy identified shortcomings.

The IEIs which are principally private sector owned, focuses on ICT, oil and gas, fashion design, hospitality and tourism, film, creative art, construction and engineering; paralegal, telecommunication, manufacturing, professional development teaching, banking, welding and fabrication, printing technology and maritime among others.