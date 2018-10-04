



Following the advent of new sanitation technologies, innovations and emerging sanitation challenges, the Federal Government has commenced plans to review and update the 13-years-old National Environmental Sanitation Policy, guidelines and action plan to meet present needs and challenges.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Aliboh Leon, stated this at the National critique workshop on the review and update of the national environmental sanitation policy, guidelines and action plan, in Abuja.

Represented by Director, Pollution Control and environmental health, Charles Ikaeh, emphasised that without an effective and efficient framework for tackling the myriad of environmental sanitation challenges facing the country, the sustainable development goals would be greatly undermined.

“The policy adopted a sectoral approach to addressing the sanitation challenges in the country.

“This policy identifies various settings such as homes, schools, markets, abattoirs and addresses the then sanitation needs of these sectors which include: excreta disposal, solid waste management, pest and vector control, food sanitation and hygiene education in a holistic manner.”

Also speaking, Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Shehu Lawan, said emerging issues due to poor environmental sanitation has contributed significantly to the high prevalence of communicable diseases in the country.

“Most of these diseases range from malaria, cholera, typhoid fever, diarrhea, tuberculosis, helminthic infections, Lassa fever which accounts for a significant percentage of morbidity and mortality in Nigeria”.

He assured that the review of the existing policies will certainly close existing gaps in order to ensure good sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria which is long overdue.