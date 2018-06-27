The Federal Government has initiated plans to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the water sector due to the overlapping of functions by different agencies.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who made the disclosure at the occasion of the National Consultative Conference on Water Use Regulations and Monitoring, put together by the Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management (NIWRMC), on Wednesday, in Abuja, said with the amicable resolution, ideas would be weaved to come up with workable solutions to increase the quality and quantity of water to the citizens.

Adamu, who did not failed to highlights some of the benefits of the Water Resources Bill, which is currently before the National Assembly, said stakeholders should team up and educate the masses on what they should expect.

His words, “All Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government are established to ensure that the broad and specific objectives of the government are achieved and implemented to uplift the citizenry and society in general.

“Therefore, if we all agree that all MDAs are established to help government achieve its broad and specific objectives, why do we not have a robust interagency synergy?, ” he asked.

He further noted that a positive outcome ” will result in a sustainable water development plan which will in turn assist Nigeria to achieve its vision of increased access to safe and potable water for all users and also reduce to the barest minimum water insecurity and conflicts between among users.”

NIWRMC Director-General, Mr. Reuben Habu, admitted that over one hundred and twenty five licenses have so far been issued.

He also advised potential investors to get licence before abstracting water for commercial purposes.