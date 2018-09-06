The Federal Government is putting in place measures to end cholera outbreaks nationwide in the next five years.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, dropped the hint yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, some of the efforts being worked out with international partners include investment in water and general education on health and prevention.

The minister also disclosed that N6.071 trillion had been approved to drive the country’s National Health Strategic Plan 2.

Joined by the his Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Adewole said that the new comprehensive health plan, involving the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), covers 2018 to 2022.

He explained that 38.2 per cent of the amount was on human resources, 34 per cent for medicines, commodities and supplies while seven per cent would go for infrastructure.

The former vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI) added that development partners took part in the presentation and eventual approval of the document.

Adewole noted that the first plan, which ran from 2010 to 2015, could only achieve less than two of its 52 targets.

His words: “There was an attempt to come up with a plan between 2010 and 2015.

That plan had 52 targets but regrettably, we were only able to achieve two of them.

So, we spent a long time trying to put in place the second plan.

“So, it took us about two years to get this second plan done. It involves all states of the federation.

It includes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and our development partners participated in its presentation and approval.

“The plan was approved at the National Council on Health meeting that took place in Kano on June 21, 2018.

The plan essentially has five strategic pillars and 15 priority areas.”

He continued: “The five strategic pillars include enabling environment for our attainment of health sector good; increased utilisation of essential package of healthcare services; strengthening of our health system and protection from health emergencies, as well as health financing.

“In total, this new plan has 15 thematic areas, 48 strategic objectives and 282 interventions that would help us to really improve healthcare delivery to our people.”

Also, the Minister of State for Works, Power and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri, said Council equally sanctioned N5 billion for the construction of 14 kilometers of road in Akwa Ibom State.

He added that N1.097 billion was okayed for argumentation of Section 1 of the N28 billion Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja highway.

FEC, the minister said, also approved N78 million for the design, financing and operation of a 750-kilowatt power generation facility.