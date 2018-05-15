The Federal Government, on Monday, warned schools against executing or approving substandard projects under the platform of the Sustainable Development Goal number four (SDG4).

The government warned that all projects executed by the ministry of education at different stages, would be subjected to rigorous monitoring by competent officials to ascertain the level of compliance with agreed terms.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, told stakeholders at a two-day implementation meeting of 2017 SDG4 beneficiaries in Abuja that government will no longer condone any form of irregularities in the execution and maintenance of the projects.

The minister, who spoke through his Permanent Secretary, Sunny Echono, indicted ministry officials for approving substandard projects.

“We are aware of cases of officials who knew what to do about substandard projects but refused to take action because of personal interest or capacity deficiency.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on SDG, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, appreciated education ministry consistence in maintaining quality and standard education projects.

She said that Nigeria will not attain SDGs by 2030 except there is a functional education system that guarantees responsive skills needed in the 21st century world.