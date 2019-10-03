<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The federal government will henceforth monitor and evaluate activities of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the North-East to ensure compliance among them.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared this during a media parley in respect of the suspension of activities of two humanitarian organisations, Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps in the North East by the Army.

According to the Minister: “The suspension which is temporary is to enable the government carry out a review with a view to delivering better services to the IDPs. Much as their humanitarian engagements are cherished by the government they must be at the same time streamlined to be in line with our security needs and requirements.

“The Nigerian Army has in the last couple of years contributed significantly to securing and maintaining peace in the North Eastern Region of Nigeria, this service to the nation has often times come with great sacrifice to the military including officers and men paying the ultimate price to ensure the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Humanitarian actors have in the last couple of years worked with the Nigerian government in providing nutrition, health, food, security and livelihood programmes in Borno, Yobe and Jigawa states. The government and people of Nigeria are grateful for the many interventions which have gone a long way to alleviate the suffering of victims of disaster and humanitarian emergencies in the North East”.

Sadiya said it is heart-warming to note the Army’s recognition of the contribution of the two NGOs, stating they are key drivers of activities that promote social and political change on a broad scale.