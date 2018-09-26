The Federal Government is currently holding a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other stakeholders over the planned nationwide 7-day warning strike expected to commence midnight Wednesday, Sept. 26.
The meeting holding in Abuja follows a warning by organised labour to commence a warning strike starting from midnight over alleged delays by the Federal Government in implementing the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.
