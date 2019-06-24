<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government plans to hold a series of stakeholders meetings with the Nigerian communities in the diaspora as part of efforts to address rising tensions between Nigerians and Nigerian embassies and missions in some countries.

The meetings are also to identify the challenges faced by the diaspora Nigerians and find urgent solutions to them.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this in Abuja after she held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dabiri-Erewa, who spoke with State House correspondents, also said she used the visit to brief Buhari on the work of the commission so far since the confirmation of her appointment as NIDCOM CEO by the Senate in May.

Buhari had named Dabiri-Erewa as the head of the commission in November, 2018.

On the stakeholders’ meeting, she said it had become necessary following the action of a 32-year-old Nigerian, Jeffrey Ewohime, who destroyed Nigerian High Commission vehicles in London last week.