The Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) on Wednesday said the country loses about 30 per cent of her procurement budget yearly due to ineffective and inefficient procurement process and system.

It said this is largely proliferated by non-professionals and quacks.

A report by the World Bank revealed that most countries spend between 80 per cent to 90per cent of their budget on procurement. One can only imagine the amount that will have been wasted due to inefficient procurement process.

CIPSMN President, Alhaji Jubrin Ado, spoke in Abuja at its Batch-B Mandatory Proficiency Development Programme (MPDP), with “Ensuring Compliance with Statutory provisions of the PPA 2007 and Leveraging Procurement Professionalism and best practices for the Growth of Nigerian Economy as theme.

He said: “Nigeria wastes at least 30 per cent of the money earmarked for procurement due to ineffective procurement system and process.

“There is no gain saying that some people are hell bent on manipulating the procurement profession and professionalism in order to continue with the mess.”