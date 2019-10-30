<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The federal government has temporarily lifted the ban on the activities of Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps in the north-east.

The two international non-governmental organisations were shut down by the Nigeria army over allegations of providing aids to Boko Haram.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, told journalists on Wednesday that the federal government was concerned about counter-terrorism efforts in the country.

The minister said all measures must be in place to support the efforts of the government to end terrorism in the north-east.

“The suspension of the two international humanitarian organizations namely Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps is temporarily lifted,” she said.

“The concerns and recommendations of the board of inquiry will continue to receive attention and scrutiny to address the issues.”

Umar Farouq said issues regarding coordination and partnership between the ministry and humanitarian organisations working in the north-east will be resolved by:

Establishment of a high-level policy forum on humanitarian assistance in northeast Nigeria by the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development at the federal level to discuss/resolve all emerging issues with the humanitarian response in the north-east.

Vetting/due diligence of all humanitarian vendors in northeast Nigeria to be conducted by the government of Nigeria before engagement by humanitarian actors.

Clearance and registration of all NGOs by the government of Nigeria before deployment.

The army had alleged that Action Against Hunger was providing aid to Boko Haram.