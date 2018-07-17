Federal Government, on Tuesday, launched a structured and coherent Technical Support Programme (TSP) that would help the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), to effectively deliver the required technical support to states in the delivery of Primary Health Care (PHC) services.

It was also designed to reposition the NPHCDA in driver’s seat to harness resources from both public and private sector stakeholders for improved Universal Health Coverage (UCH).

Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who launched the programme in Abuja, observed that absence of such technical support was responsible for difficulties faced in the delivery of UHC across the states.

He challenged states primary healthcare agencies to take advantage of the TSP to get needed support that would enhance the delivery of healthcare services to their people.

The Minister however announced that establishment of Leadership Development Academy that would build a team of highly skilled personnel to lead and coordinate the delivery of technical assistance to states in short and long term.

The Academy, he added, will also develop a pool of staff that would emerge as change agents in the health sector and also serve as an institute for training in public health, leadership and management for government and those interested in health.

NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Mohammad, in his remarks, said that poor coordination of technical assistance healthcare delivery informed the concept of the programme.

He was hopeful that it will facilitate the effective delivery of technical support services to State Primary Health Care Boards (SPHCBs).

Acting Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr. Abdullahi Garba, highlighted the importance of the programme and how it would herald unprecedented transformation in the health sector with impressive impact on UHC.