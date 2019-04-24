<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with other partners yesterday launched eleven policy documents on reproductive and maternal health.

They are: National Strategic Framework for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula in Nigeria 2019 – 2023, Orientation Package for Health Care Providers “FMOH 2018 ANC Model”, Task Shifting/Task Sharing Policy December 2018, Task Shifting/Task Sharing Standard of Practice, December 2018 and Manual for Training Doctors and Nurses/Midwives on Postpartum Family Planning Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives Methods.

Others are: Reproductive Health (RH) Wheel, National Guidelines for the Introduction and scale up of DMPA – SC Self Injection, January 2019, and the National Policy on the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights of Persons with Disability with emphasis on Women and Girls.

Speaking during the launch of the documents in Abuja, Minister of Heath, Prof Isaac Adewole, said they would provide policy direction for all actors and stakeholders on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health service delivery in addition to addressing pertinent issues relating to gender and rights of persons living with disabilities.

He said: “The launched documents have been designed to address emerging issues and to adopt evidence-based practices that have been implemented at scale to address the sexual and reproductive health challenges of adolescents and women including persons living with disabilities in Nigeria.”

The minister said the launch was very timely as the country has just over one year to go in her final push to achieve her Family Planning (FP2020) goals.