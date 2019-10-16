<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million.

The launching took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The event was an annual tradition towards acknowledging and appreciating the gallantry and sacrifices of veterans in the first and second world wars, peace keeping operations around the world and internal security operations, including the ongoing campaign against terrorism in Nigeria.

January 15th of every year is celebrated as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

From Wednesday 16th of October 2019 to 15th January 2020, top government officials and other Nigerians are expected to hang the emblem on their clothes as a mark of appreciating the efforts of the soldiers.

Buhari, during the launching, urged corporate organisations and business concerns to support the veterans’ cause through voluntary donations, employment and welfare support.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid issues that promote the differences of Nigerians.

The President also insisted that Nigeria’s security was not negotiable.