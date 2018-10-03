



Miffed by the myriad of low quality seeds in the country, the Federal Government will soon commission a molecular diagnostic facility to detect low quality seeds.

Director General, National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Olusegun Ojo, disclosed this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, at a pre-event activity to mark the 2018 National Seeds Fair and Farmers Field Day.

The commissioning, according to Ojo, will be done by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh.

According to Ojo, “The Minister of Agriculture will commission a molecular diagnostic facility donated by the Federal UK to enhance quick diagnostic cassava stick which impact negatively on crop yield and reduce quality of produce. Collaborators are already in the country.”

Speaking on the road show, he explained that “Road March for Improved Seed Adoption is the first of its kind in the history of the Nigerian seed industry.

“We are hoping that this Road March shall be replicated in all the six geopolitical zones of the federal to cascade the awareness creation to the grassroots to reach the rural farmers.

“The NASC shall continually encourage global best practices in making quality seeds available to our esteemed farmers to lay the foundation for diversification of the economy through agriculture.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Voices for Food Security, Prof. Gbolagada Ayoola, challenged wholesalers to ensure they distribution good seeds to save future generation.