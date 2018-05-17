The Federal Government and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have engaged in series of closed door meetings to end the ongoing strike by the health workers.

News union and the Federal Government are making steady progress towards resolving the impasse and end the strike.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, said on Thursday in Abuja that the Federal Government has been having series of meeting with the leadership of the striking health workers.

According to the minister, marathon meetings were held on Wednesday, while the meeting would also reconvene later on Thursday.

He said the CONHESS table that corresponds with the 2014 CONMESS adjustment with the Medical Doctors has been appropriately addressed by the National Salary Income and Wages Commission.

The minister said this has been given as an offer in the spirit of equity.

He, however, pleaded with the striking workers to call off the ongoing nationwide strike in the interest of the public.

JOHESU had commenced strike on April 17, following the Federal Government’s failure to implement agreement signed with the unions.

The union’s demands include adjustment of CONHESS salary as done for CONMESS since 2014, and abolition of scale to scale promotion, payment of outstanding arrears of promotion, skipping and relativity.

Others are autonomy of teaching and specialist hospitals, non execution of court judgments, review of retirement age from 60-65 years as done for teachers in the tertiary education sector.