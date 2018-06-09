The federal government has invited all former governors elected under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in in 1993 to the occasion of the historic designation of June 12 as Democracy Day and National Holiday.

A statement signed last night by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, also recognised the former members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, including states chairmen and secretaries as at June 12, 1993, for the role they played in the struggle to entrench democratic ethos in the country.

Also included on the guest list were Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, who as the Chairman of the electoral body that superintended the freest election in Nigeria in 1993.

The list also had former Senate Presidents, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Ameh Ebute and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Agunwa Anekwe.

President Buhari, who on Wednesday declared June 12 as Democracy Day will confer a posthumous national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), on Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the presumed winner of the Presidential election in 1993 next Tuesday.

The statement by the SGF also said, the Late Chief Abiola’s running mate in the election, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe will be decorated as a recipient of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), while human rights activist and fiery legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, will be posthumously invested as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The investiture ceremony will hold at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja at 10.00 am.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogora, principal officers of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council and all state governors, will be joined by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, SAN, Chief Bisi Akande, Ms. Ayo Obe, the DG News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, Kunle Ajibade, Nosa Igiebor, Kayode Komolafe, Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori and the Director General, Hope ‘ 93, Senator Janathan Zwingina.