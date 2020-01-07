<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, has advised the Federal Government to pursue policies that would make Nigeria a leading destination for local and foreign investment.

Oba Adejimi urged the private sector to utilise available investment opportunities to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in 2020.

The monarch noted that the economy would thrive through a stronger public-private partnership. He said favourable policies would attract more investors which would in turn reduce unemployment.

The monarch, in his New Year message, admonished government at all levels to tackle insecurity. He added that traditional rulers and other community leaders should also be formally integrated into the policing system.

Oba Adejimi praised the Ekiti State government for its interventions in water and electricity, saying the government’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners and retirees was also laudable.

He, however, urged the government to speed up action on the proposed Ikere-Akure Road reconstruction and other intra-city roads.

His wife, Olori Olufunmilola Adejimi, has distributed food and household materials to elderly women across in the spirit of yuletide.

The women, drawn from various quarters across the community, went home with goodies during the yearly Olori Day marked at the Oba’s palace

The queen, who said the wellbeing of the less-privileged must not be left to the government alone, urged privileged Nigerians to use their wealth to support the government and make lives better for others.