The Federal Government on Thursday said it would put in more effort to add value to made in Nigeria goods and services toward the country self-reliance.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, made known during an interactive forum with management staff of the ministry in Abuja.

Onu said that the government planned to achieve the feat by supporting the local production of goods currently being imported.

He said: “This explains why FMST is working hard and is determined to ensure that our economy is no longer based entirely on resources but rather on knowledge and innovation.

“This effort will produce entrepreneurs, who in turn will help job creation; the creation of wealth for both the nation and individuals, which will help to reduce poverty in the country.

“There is the strong need therefore for all the agencies under the supervision of the FMST to intensify research and innovation to ensure the realisation of the mandate for which they were established.

“Such research and innovation must have direct impact on the lives of Nigeria.”

According to him, the effort will in turn influence how Nigerians appreciate and understand of Science, Technology and Innovation in nation building.

Onu called on agencies’ heads under the ministry to come up with research proposals that would meet both immediate and future needs of the nation.

He further called on them to offer necessary leadership as the ministry had a very important role to play in re-directing the path of the nation to true greatness.

Onu said: “The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017 to 2020 has recognised STIs as playing a central role in the activities of all sectors of the economy.”

Earlier, FMST Permanent Secretary, Bitrus Nabasu, said the recently signed executive order was to improve local content in public procurement with STI components.

Nabasu urged the agencies to aid the supervising ministry in achieving its mission of facilitating development and deployment of STI to hasten pace of socio-economic development of the nations.

He said: “Therefore, it will be expedient if all agencies join hands with the ministry to achieve its mission.

“It will also be expedient if all agencies work in synergy and this will yield the desired objectives of our establishment.”