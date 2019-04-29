<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal government has concluded arrangements with relevant Agricultural Research Institutes in the country in collaboration with the Wheat Farmers Association to embark on massive production of quality wheat seeds for farmers.

Alhaji Hassan Salihu Kwai, the state chairman, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria disclosed this shortly after inspecting some wheat farm sites at Faskari, Funtua and Bakori local government areas.

Kwai said about twenty hectres of land are expected to be cultivated as nursery farms to actualize the dream production of the quality seeds.

He added that already funds have been approved by the Federal government for the take off of the project in six designated areas in the state.

According to him, the six designated zones include Funtua, Bakori, Jibia, kankia, Dutsinma and Daura Local Government areas.