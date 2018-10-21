Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, yesterday, ruled out any possibility that the Federal Government would extend the December 2019 deadline of the dismissal of tutors not registered with Teachers Registration Council Of Nigeria (TRCN).

He said this while fielding questions from journalists at the 2018 teachers’ professional qualifying examination Batch B, held at Sascon International School, Abuja, where over 17,000 teachers registered across the federation.

Adamu, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Arc Sunny Echono, said all those who are teaching now, who have one form of qualification or another but do not have professional qualification will not be allowed to teach.

According to him, “Through this certification process, we are going to eliminate what happened particularly at the level of the state where teaching appointments are seen as political digest.

“Let all your friends know that there will be no extension after December 2019 because we are compiling a data base of qualified teachers who are not employed. It makes absolutely no sense for us as a country to have people who are qualified out of jobs and then we have unqualified people in those jobs. We want to make sure that anybody with this certification has a job, he added.”

The registrar/chief executive, TRCN, Professor Allison Nwaokocha, said about 22,000 people participated in the exam last year, adding that the number has dropped because many teachers are keying into the process.