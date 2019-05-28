<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An elated Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on Monday inaugurated the newly completed international terminal for Maiduguri International Airport, which had commenced since 2013.

Sirika, while inaugurating the project in Maiduguri, said the completion of the project was a fulfillment of the Buhari administration’s promise to complete all ongoing projects across Nigerian airports.

He said that the project was one of the 157 projects commenced by the government in 2015, adding that 134 projects had so far been completed.

“Maiduguri airport terminal rehabilitation commenced in 2013 and was abandoned but in the spirit of President Buhari’s leadership style, he urged the completion of all abandoned airport projects and this is one of them.

“It underscores the importance of Borno as a state in the North-East, and having been ravaged by insecurity.

“We give importance to this airport and many other facilities that will ensure safe and secure airport operations.

“There were no scheduled flight to Maiduguri airport before the coming of President Buhari, but now you can see Azman Air here, its scheduled service into this airport.

“We will continue to improve upon this airport to ensure the security and safety of it operations.

“This is a continuation of all the projects that we are going round the country to inaugurate.

“We have embarked on 157 projects between 2015, out of which 134 of them have been completed 100 per cent.

“We started many of them and we met many, and we have completed 134 of them and the remaining 23 are more than 50 per cent at completion stages.

“I can assure you that soon after the next minister has come on board, he will complete all of those remaining projects to ensure that the 157 projects are completed,” he said.