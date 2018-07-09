The Federal Government will, on Monday, hold Stakeholders’ Summit on Haulage Transportation in Nigeria, to deliberate on how to tackle recent rising cases in road traffic crashes involving tankers/trailers in the country with the attendant loss of human and material resources.

This is coming a week after the recent Otedola link bridge fire accident in Lagos, after a petrol-laden tanker crashed and exploded.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is convening the summit said, the Government is very concerned about the detrimental consequences of the problem to the nation’s quest for growth and speedy development.

He said the forum is to proffer solutions to what he called “unacceptable trend”.

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Olusegun Adekunle, who signed the statement added that the forum will provide a platform for robust deliberation among all stakeholders with a view to safe-guarding lives and property in the country.

Some of the 52 stakeholders expected are Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Others are Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Branch of NUPENG, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), National President, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Association of Tank Farm Owners, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Depot and Petroleum Product Marketers (DAPPMA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), among others.