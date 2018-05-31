The Federal Government, yesterday, handed over the soil erosion and flood control project to Veritas University, Bwari, Saburi and Kubwa communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to prevent flooding and ease pedestrian and vehicular access.

Speaking at the inauguration and handing over, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the completion of the project would enhance the living standard of the people and at the same time reduce dangers to life and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding which have been experienced in communities in recent times.

He further said the enormous challenges faced by the university, as a result of bad roads and soil erosion over the years can not be overemphasised.

Mustapha implored the entire community to cherish the laudable projects and protect it from any misuse and further decay.

In her address, Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Habiba Lawal, also appealed to the benefiting communities to jealously guard the project and prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the constructed drainage channels.

“The commissioning and handing over of this laudable project to the benefactors will no doubt make them take over the ownership of the project, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability. The resources which the Federal Government had committed to this project must not be allowed to waste.

Also speaking, Managing Partner of Asonic Associates Limited and project contractor, Gbenga Ajayi, said the erosion control project cost the government an estimate of N750million.